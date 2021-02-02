Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Spencer Patton to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller president of baseball operations and general manager.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Riley Krane.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Tanner Keist.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Carter Hayes.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Chuck Brown and LHP Micheal Mediavilla.
TRI-VALLEY VALLEYCATS — Acquired RHP Erik Manoah from Kansas City Monarchs (American Association) for a player to be named later.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C/1B Morgan Lofstrom and 3B James Smibert. Released C John Tuttle.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders to return for the 2021 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo.
LOS ANGELES RAMS – Signed LS Steven Wirtel to reserve/futures contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Aviante Collins to a reserve/futures contract.
CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed LS Aaron Crawford, DB Branden Dozier and DL Chris Odom.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Kahlil Lewis and QBs Jacob Knipp and Austin Simmons.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed OT Antonio Garcia.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Re-signed DL Drake Nevis and signed WR Terrell Sinkfield, DB Jamal Peters and DL Khyri Thornton.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Dryden Hunt from the taxi squad. Placed RW Christian Fischer on injured reserve.
CALGARY FLAMES — Designated D Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackey for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RW Buddy Robinson from the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Promoted Fs Tanner Kero and Joel L’Esperance from the taxi squad. Designated RW Ry Dellandrea for assignment to the taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Stuart Skinner for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted D Evan Bouchard to the active roster from the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment to the taxi squad.
NASVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen for assignment to the taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated D Kevin Czuczuman and LW Drew O’Connor for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D William Reilly to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Luke Schenn for assignment to the taxi squad.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed with W David Milinkovic to a mutual contract termination.
FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber for five games and fined an undisclosed amount. Released Fs Alec Marsh and J.C. Campagna.
INDY FUEL — Returned F Matt Marcinew from loan to Tucson (AHL). Suspended F Derian Plouffe.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Sean Bonar. Returned D Zach Osburn from loan to Tucson (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Dylan Sadowy and Tyler Bird from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Luke McInnis from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Aaron Luchuk on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Returned F Ryan Scarfo from loan to Tuscon (AHL). Loaned Ds Dominic Cormier and Matt Miller to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F John Albert from reserve. Placed F Spencer Dorowicz on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.
LA GALAXY — Named Dan Calichman, Nick Theslof and Jason Bent assistant coaches. Named Kevin Hartman goalkeeper coach.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Spencer Richey. Loaned G Trey Muse to San Diego Loyalty SC (USL championship).
DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Tony Odorisio head mens soccer coach.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments