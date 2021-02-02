On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 10:30 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Spencer Patton to a minor league contract.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller president of baseball operations and general manager.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Riley Krane.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Tanner Keist.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Carter Hayes.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Chuck Brown and LHP Micheal Mediavilla.

TRI-VALLEY VALLEYCATS — Acquired RHP Erik Manoah from Kansas City Monarchs (American Association) for a player to be named later.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C/1B Morgan Lofstrom and 3B James Smibert. Released C John Tuttle.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders to return for the 2021 season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Signed LS Steven Wirtel to reserve/futures contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Aviante Collins to a reserve/futures contract.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed LS Aaron Crawford, DB Branden Dozier and DL Chris Odom.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Kahlil Lewis and QBs Jacob Knipp and Austin Simmons.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed OT Antonio Garcia.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Re-signed DL Drake Nevis and signed WR Terrell Sinkfield, DB Jamal Peters and DL Khyri Thornton.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted C Isac Lundestrom to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Andrew Agozzino for assignment to the taxi squad.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Dryden Hunt to the active roster from the taxi squad. Placed RW Christian Fischer on injured reserve.

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated C Arttu Ruotsalainen and RW Karson Kuhlman for assignment to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Designated RW Buddy Robinson and D Connor Mackey for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted C Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackay to the active roster from the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Promoted G Alex Nedeljkovic and C Morgan Geekie to the active roster from the taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Promoted RW Keifer Sherwood, G Hunter Miska, D Jacob MacDonald and C Sheldon Dries to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Shane Bowers and G Adam Werner for assignment to the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Promoted Fs Tanner Kero and Joel L’Esperance to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated RW Ry Dellandrea for assignment to the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Stuart Skinner for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted D Evan Bouchard to the active roster from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Promoted RW Arthur Kaliyev, Ds Austin Strand and Mark Alt and C Lias Andersson to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated LW Bokondji Imama and D Sean Durzi for assignment to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RWs Eeli Tolvanen and Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated D Kevin Czuczuman and LW Drew O’Connor for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D William Reilly to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Luke Schenn for assignment to the taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber for five games and fined an undisclosed amount. Released Fs Alec Marsh and J.C. Campagna.

INDY FUEL — Returned F Matt Marcinew from loan to Tucson (AHL). Suspended F Derian Plouffe.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Sean Bonar. Returned D Zach Osburn from loan to Tucson (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Dylan Sadowy and Tyler Bird from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Luke McInnis from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Aaron Luchuk on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Returned F Ryan Scarfo from loan to Tuscon (AHL). Loaned Ds Dominic Cormier and Matt Miller to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F John Albert from reserve. Placed F Spencer Dorowicz on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

LA GALAXY — Named Dan Calichman, Nick Theslof and Jason Bent assistant coaches. Named Kevin Hartman goalkeeper coach.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Spencer Richey. Loaned G Trey Muse to San Diego Loyalty SC (USL championship).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed with W David Milinkovic to a mutual contract termination.

COLLEGE

DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Tony Odorisio head mens soccer coach.

