Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Lagares and INF/OF Phil Gosselin on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP JT Chargois on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Archer on a one-year contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Zimmermann on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Yadier Molina on a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Justin Jones.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Patrick Causa and RHP Chris Roycroft.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Jake Sims.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded catcher Gavin Stupienski to Lake Erie. Traded OF Danny Mars to Chicago in exchange for RHP Jalen Miller.

TRI-CITY VALLEY CATS — Signed RHP Parker Kelly.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Jack Strunc.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Austin Kitchen

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Joe Hastings assistant special teams coach; Kevin Mawae assistant offensive line coach, Scott Milanovich quarterbacks coach; Scottie Montgomery running backs coach; James Rowe cornerbacks coach; Press Taylo senior offensive assistant; Klayton Adams tight ends coach; Parks Frazier assistant quarterbacks coach; Doug McKenney sports science/conditioning; and David Overstreet II assistant defensive backs coach.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Klint Kubiak offensive coordinator; Andrew Janocko quarterbacks coach; Keenan McCardell wide receivers coach; and Sam Siefkes defensive quality control coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LS Mike Benson on a one-year contract.

HOCKRY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Activated F Joel Kiviranta from injured reserve. Promoted F Tanner Kero to the active roster from the taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Braylon Shmyr. Activated D Ben Carroll from reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Luc Brown. Activated F Shawn Cameron from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated G John Lethemon from commissioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve. Placed F Anthony Rinaldi on injured reserve effective Feb. 4.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Returned G Charles Williams from loan to Hershey (AHL). Placed D Jacob Panette on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Nate Kallen and F Drew Callin. Activated D Nate Callen, G Gordon Defiel and F Hunter Garlent from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Mike Hedden from commmissioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned D Franco Escobar to Newell’s Old Boys (Argentine Primera).

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Freddy Kleemann.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Brenner Souza da Silva from Sao Paulo FC.

FC DALLAS — Loaned M Brandon Servania to St. Polten.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Bento Estrela to a homegrown contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Singed D Jake Nerwinski to a one-year contract with a club option for 2023.

