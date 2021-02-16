On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Tuesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 2:58 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on a two-year contract with dual club/player option for 2023. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES —

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Corey Oswalt outright to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Released RHP Brad Brach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with C Jeff Mathis on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Kawann Short.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed K Jason Sanders to a five-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Scott Clemmensen director/goaltending development, Kate Madigan executive director hockey management/operations and Jim Mill director of pro scouting. Assigned F Jesper Boqvist to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Bignhamton to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

AHL – Suspended F Garrett Mitchel from Rockford for one game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head in a game against Iowa on Feb. 13.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F Brad McClure.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Fabrizio Ricci. Loaned G Clint Windsor to Syracuse (AHL). Released G Taran Koxun from his standard player contract. Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from loan to Syracuse (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Matthew Weis from Hershey (AHL) by assignment.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D D.J. Taylor.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Benji Kikanovic to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Wade Martin chief executive office.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Alex Alcala.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Jake Breske director of player personnel, Chanelle-Smith Walker director of content and Jessica Stinger assistant director of recruiting.

