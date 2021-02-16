Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Parker on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers on a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cam Bedrosian on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Corey Oswalt outright to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Released RHP Brad Brach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with C Jeff Mathis on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Josh Sborz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league RHP Jhan Zambrano. Designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Geoff Bramblett.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Andrew Case to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Stone Garrett and LHP Max Hermann.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Bralin Jackson.

BASEBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Placed F/C Norvel Pelle on waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Quentin Harris vice president of player personnel, Adrian Wilson vice president of pro personnel, Matt Caracciolo vice president of football operations and facilities, Dru Grigson director of player personnel and Andrew Casking to pro scouting.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Kawann Short.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed K Jason Sanders to a five-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed DB Shakial Taylor off NY Giants waivers.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Steven Fogarty and D Brandon Davidson to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Givani Smith and RW Evgeny Svechnikov to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Scott Clemmensen director/goaltending development, Kate Madigan executive director hockey management/operations and Jim Mill director of pro scouting. Assigned F Jesper Boqvist to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Ds Colton White and Jeremy Groleau and G Evan Cormier and from Binghamton to the taxi squad. Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev and Nick Merkley from the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

AHL – Suspended F Garrett Mitchel from Rockford for one game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head in a game against Iowa on Feb. 13.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Recalled Ds Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register from Iowa (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F Brad McClure.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Nick Pastujov to the active roster. Activated G Sean Romeo and F Austi Farley from the reserve list. Placed D Willie Corrin and F Bryan Lemos on the reserve list. Assigned F Giorgio Estephan to Stockton (AHL). Loaned G Angus Redmond to Toronto (AHL) and F Kamerin Nault to Manitoba (CHL). Activated F Tad Kozun from the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Fabrizio Ricci and placed on the reserve list. Loaned G Clint Windsor to Syracuse (AHL). Released G Taran Koxun from his standard player contract (SPC). Assigned F Nikita Pavlychev to Syracuse (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Matthew Weis from Hershey (AHL) by assignment. Placed f Jade Miller on the reserve list. Placed f Mark Cooper on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Released D Nick Minerva.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Assigned G Kevin Carr to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released f Luke Lynch from standard player contract (SPC).

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F J.C. Campagna on the reserve list. Assigned G Jay Stevens to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D D.J. Taylor.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Benji Kikanovic to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Wade Martin chief executive office.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Alex Alcala.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Jake Breske director of player personnel, Chanelle-Smith Walker director of content and Jessica Stinger assistant director of recruiting.

