Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Brett Gardner and LHP Justin Wilson on one-year contracts. Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Designated OF Greg Allen for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with 1B/DH Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Paul Blackburn for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Robert Dugger outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West)

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Kennedy to a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Jake Lamb. Designated LHP Philip Pfeifer for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Cesar Galvez pitching coach for Albuquerque (Triple-A West); Chris Denoria manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach and Tom Sutaris hitting coach for Hartford (Double-A Northeast); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Scott Little manager, Ryan Kibler pitching coach and Zach Osborne hitting coach for Spokane (High-A West); Steve Soiz supervisor of development, Robinson Cancel manager, Mark Brewer pitching coach and Nic Wilson hitting coach for Fresno (Low-A West); Fred Ocasio supervisor of development, Jake Opitz manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach, Trevor Burmeister and Michael Ramirez hitting coaches for the Arizona complex.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Travis Shaw on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Placed G/F Sindarius Thornwell on waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed OL Trent Scott to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong and RB Buddy Howell to one-year contracts. Released OL Senio Kelemete. Waived LB Peter Kalambayi.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Kevin O’Connel offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown running back coach/assistant head coach, Kevin Carberry offensive line coach, Wes Phillips tight end coach/pass game coordinator, Zac Robinson assistant quarterback coach, Eric Yarber wide receiver coach, Nick Jones, Zak Kromer and Chris O’Hara offensive assistants, Raheem Morris defensive coordinator, Thad Bogardus assistant linebacker coach, Jonathan Cooley assistant secondary coach, Marcus Dixon assistant defensive line coach, Ejiro Evero secondary coach/pass game coordinator, Eric Henderson defensive line coach/run game coordinator and Chris Shula linebacker coach, Joe DeCamillis special team coordinator and Dwayne Stukes assistant special team coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Brandon Davidson to the minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled F Rasmus Asplund and D Jacob Bryson from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from the minor league taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Designated FW Ty Dellandrea for assignment on the taxi squad. Waived LW Tanner Kero.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived D Tommy Cross. Reassigned D Max Gildon from Syracuse (AHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated G Michael McGiven to the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Charlie Lindgren to Laval (AHL). Recalled RW Paul Byron and Jake Evans form the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL) from taxi squad and F Mikhail Maltsev from New Jersey to the taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned C Mixim Letunov to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived D Luk Schenn.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D Mark Friedman.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Oscar Dansk to Henderson (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

AHL — Announced approval of provisional relocation of Belleville Senators to play home games in Ottawa for 2020-21 season.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed G Oscar Dansk and D Tariq Hammond to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

HERSHEY — Signed D Zach Malatesta to a professional tryout contract (PTO) and placed on the active roster.

IOWA WILD — Loaned LW Josh Maser to Allen (ECHL). Signed D Turner Ottenbreit to the active roster.

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed G Adam Evanoff to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from Pittsburgh (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired Ds Philip Beaulieu, Matt Register and F Josh Maser from Iowa (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled F Jerry D’Amigo from Colorado (AHL) loan and placed on the reserve list. Placed D Kevin Lohan on injured reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed Ds Casey Johnson and Kyle Rhodes to the active roster. Loaned D Zachary Malatesta to Hershey and D Kevin Lohan to Henderson.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Alex D’Orio from Pittsburgh (NFL). Recalled F Nick Rivera from Binghamton loan. Placed G Hayden Hawkey on the reserve list. Placed F Josh Winquist and D Shane Kuzmeski on injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from the reserve list. Placed D Sean Allen on the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Silvester van der Water from Heracle Almelo (Netherlands) transfer to a three-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G Matt Bersano to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Crystal Thomas to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Lindsay Barenz president of business operations.

United Soccer League

USL — Named Betsy Haugh director of women’s soccer operations.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Tyler Patch and Ugo Nwaigwe women’s assistant basketball coaches.

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Caleb Koval football’s wide receiver coach.

