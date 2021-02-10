Trending:
Tulane 58, Tulsa 48

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

TULANE (8-7)

Cross 2-6 0-0 5, Pope 2-5 0-1 4, Forbes 5-13 8-9 20, Walker 1-7 3-3 5, Watson 2-3 0-0 6, James 0-1 2-3 2, Days 1-1 1-1 3, Coleman 5-11 0-0 13, McGee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 14-17 58.

TULSA (9-9)

Idowu 3-5 1-3 7, Haywood 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 3-6 1-3 7, Joiner 4-8 0-0 9, Rachal 6-12 0-1 14, Embery-Simpson 3-5 0-0 7, Richie 0-4 0-0 0, Ugboh 2-4 0-0 4, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 2-7 48.

Halftime_Tulane 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 8-19 (Coleman 3-6, Watson 2-2, Forbes 2-7, Cross 1-2, Walker 0-2), Tulsa 4-22 (Rachal 2-8, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Joiner 1-4, Haywood 0-3, Richie 0-4). Rebounds_Tulane 29 (Pope, Forbes 7), Tulsa 27 (Rachal 10). Assists_Tulane 15 (Walker 7), Tulsa 14 (Haywood 5). Total Fouls_Tulane 14, Tulsa 15.

