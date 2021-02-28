Twins 7, Red Sox 6

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|24
|7
|6
|5
|
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Downs ss
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Garlick rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Munoz ph
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rrtvedt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Pello rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Bandy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Sbato 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Co.Wong c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Cttam ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krlloff lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Clstino lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Astdllo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Rddle ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Grdon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rosario cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|010
|032
|0xx
|—
|6
|Minnesota
|050
|002
|0xx
|—
|7
E_Hernandez (1), Arauz (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Wong (1), Sano (1). HR_Downs (1), Dalbec (1), Chavis (1). SF_Garlick.
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Simpson
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Bazardo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blair
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gonsalves
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gossett L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ort
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smeltzer
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Duffey
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hackimer H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stashak W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hamilton S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Eovaldi (Riddle).
PB_Rortvedt.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeremie Reha.
T_2:38. A_2,154
