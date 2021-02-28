Trending:
Twins 7, Red Sox 6

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:39 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 6 11 6 Totals 24 7 6 5
Hrnndez ss 2 0 1 0 M.Kpler rf 3 1 1 1
J.Downs ss 2 1 2 3 Garlick rf 0 0 0 1
J.Duran cf 2 0 1 0 M.Grver c 2 1 1 0
Y.Munoz ph 2 0 2 1 Rrtvedt c 1 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 0 0 0 1
C.Pello rf 2 0 0 0 D.Maggi ph 2 0 1 0
R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 3 0 1 2
J.Bandy ph 1 0 1 0 A.Sbato 1b 1 0 0 0
Vazquez c 1 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 0 0 0
Co.Wong c 2 0 1 0 Miranda 3b 1 0 0 0
K.Cttam ph 1 0 0 0 Krlloff lf 2 0 0 0
B.Dlbec 1b 2 1 1 1 Clstino lf 1 1 1 0
Ockimey 1b 1 1 0 0 Astdllo 3b 2 1 1 0
C.Arryo 2b 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 0 1 0 0
J.Arauz 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Rddle ss 1 1 0 0
M.Chvis dh 3 1 1 1 N.Grdon ss 1 0 0 0
M.Gttys lf 1 1 0 0 Hmilton dh 1 1 0 0
Rosario cf 1 0 0 0
Boston 010 032 0xx 6
Minnesota 050 002 0xx 7

E_Hernandez (1), Arauz (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Wong (1), Sano (1). HR_Downs (1), Dalbec (1), Chavis (1). SF_Garlick.

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2
Simpson 2-3 2 3 3 3 0
Bazardo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Blair 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gonsalves 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gossett L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 1 2 0 1 1
Ort 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Smeltzer 2 1 1 1 0 1
Robles 1 2 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 3
Duffey 2-3 4 3 3 1 0
Hackimer H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stashak W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 1 0
Hamilton S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Eovaldi (Riddle).

PB_Rortvedt.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeremie Reha.

T_2:38. A_2,154

