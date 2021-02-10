On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Twins finalize $13M contract with DH Nelson Cruz

By DAVE CAMPBELL
February 10, 2021 1:47 pm
1 min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz on Wednesday, retaining the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons.

The 40-year-old Cruz agreed to the deal a week ago for his 17th major league season. Cruz has led the Twins in home runs in each of his two years with the Twins and ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the AL in OPS. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020.

Last season, Cruz batted .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in 53 games in the pandemic-shortened schedule. He won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award in 2020, an honor voted on by his peers for a player most respected for leadership on the field and in the community. Cruz won the team MVP and leadership awards in each of the last two seasons as well.

Uncertainty about whether the DH would be used in the NL this year contributed to the delay an agreement, but both Cruz and the Twins expressed a mutual desire for him to return all along.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The first pitchers and catchers workout of spring training for the Twins is set for Feb. 19, with the first full-squad workout following on Feb. 23.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery