UAB 117, Rust College 45

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 9:19 pm
RUST COLLEGE (0-1)

Stimage 2-9 0-0 6, Watkins 4-8 3-3 11, Huntsman 3-5 2-2 8, Pughsley 0-10 0-0 0, Stewart 2-8 3-6 7, Robinson 4-13 0-0 11, Jennings 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 0-1 0-0 0, Sheehy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 8-11 45.

UAB (18-5)

Nicholson 3-5 0-0 6, Jemison 3-5 1-3 7, Q.Jackson 6-10 1-2 13, Lovan 3-7 4-6 10, Scott-Grayson 4-9 3-4 12, Toney 10-14 1-1 23, Ertel 5-10 0-0 10, Gordon 6-7 0-0 12, Benjamin 4-11 0-0 9, Rotegaard 1-3 2-2 5, Jeffries 0-5 1-2 1, Kirkland 2-2 1-2 5, Coleman 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 48-89 16-24 117.

Halftime_UAB 63-28. 3-Point Goals_Rust College 5-23 (Robinson 3-11, Stimage 2-4, Newton 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Pughsley 0-5), UAB 5-18 (Toney 2-2, Rotegaard 1-2, Scott-Grayson 1-3, Benjamin 1-6, Nicholson 0-1, Ertel 0-4). Fouled Out_Huntsman. Rebounds_Rust College 23 (Stimage, Watkins 7), UAB 54 (Nicholson 12). Assists_Rust College 9 (Watkins, Stewart 3), UAB 15 (Q.Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Rust College 16, UAB 12. A_722 (8,508).

