UAB 63, UTEP 51

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:08 pm
UTEP (8-9)

Verhoeven 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 9-13 1-1 19, Bieniemy 0-9 1-3 1, Boum 7-20 6-7 22, Kennedy 2-5 0-0 4, Sjolund 2-6 0-0 5, Agnew 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 8-11 51.

UAB (15-2)

Nicholson 2-6 1-3 5, Jemison 6-9 2-2 14, Ertel 5-12 4-4 14, Lovan 3-6 0-0 6, Scott-Grayson 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 6-13 5-7 18, Benjamin 2-7 2-2 6, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 14-18 63.

Halftime_UAB 32-28. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 3-20 (Boum 2-7, Sjolund 1-4, Kennedy 0-1, Agnew 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bieniemy 0-4), UAB 1-10 (Jackson 1-3, Benjamin 0-2, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Ertel 0-3). Fouled Out_Kennedy. Rebounds_UTEP 28 (Williams 8), UAB 39 (Jemison 13). Assists_UTEP 8 (Bieniemy, Boum 3), UAB 8 (Nicholson 3). Total Fouls_UTEP 17, UAB 15. A_1,138 (8,508).

