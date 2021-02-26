UAB 64, UTSA 57

UAB (19-5)
Nicholson 3-5 0-2 6, Jemison 2-5 0-0 4, Q.Jackson 8-14 3-8 19, Lovan 3-9 1-1 7, Scott-Grayson 4-10 4-6 12, Ertel 4-13 2-3 11, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Benjamin 1-3 2-2 5, Toney 0-1 0-0 0, Kirkland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 12-22 64.
UTSA (12-10)
Germany 6-14 1-2 13, Ivy-Curry 1-6 0-0 3, J.Jackson 5-13 1-3 12, Wallace 8-15 2-4 21, Parrish 1-3 1-2 3, Alley 2-7 0-0 5, Czumbel 0-2 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-11 57.
Halftime_UTSA 28-27. 3-Point Goals_UAB 2-8 (Benjamin 1-2, Ertel 1-3, Q.Jackson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Toney 0-1), UTSA 6-23 (Wallace 3-9, Alley 1-3, Ivy-Curry 1-3, J.Jackson 1-6, Czumbel 0-2). Fouled Out_Jemison, J.Jackson. Rebounds_UAB 35 (Nicholson 8), UTSA 42 (Wallace 13). Assists_UAB 8 (Scott-Grayson 3), UTSA 9 (Ivy-Curry, J.Jackson, Wallace, Parrish 2). Total Fouls_UAB 15, UTSA 20. A_429 (4,080).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments