UAB 76, Old Dominion 69

OLD DOMINION (11-6)

Ezikpe 8-10 1-2 17, Reece 3-5 1-2 7, Curry 3-9 3-3 10, Green 4-10 4-4 13, Oliver 4-10 2-2 12, Trice 0-1 1-2 1, Hunter 3-5 0-0 7, Long 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 12-15 69.

UAB (17-4)

Nicholson 4-5 0-2 8, Jemison 2-5 2-2 6, Ertel 3-12 2-3 8, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Lovan 9-12 7-8 25, Scott-Grayson 7-13 9-11 24, Benjamin 1-7 0-0 3, Kirkland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 20-26 76.

Halftime_Old Dominion 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 5-17 (Oliver 2-5, Curry 1-3, Hunter 1-3, Green 1-4, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1), UAB 2-15 (Scott-Grayson 1-4, Benjamin 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Ertel 0-4). Fouled Out_Curry, Jemison. Rebounds_Old Dominion 34 (Ezikpe 8), UAB 26 (Nicholson 8). Assists_Old Dominion 9 (Green, Oliver 3), UAB 12 (Jemison, Jackson 3). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 20, UAB 16. A_1,024 (8,508).

