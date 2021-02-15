On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
UAB goes up against Rust College

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 3:30 pm
Rust College vs. UAB (16-4)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers will be taking on the Bearcats of Division III Rust College. UAB lost 69-64 at Louisiana Tech in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tavin Lovan has averaged 12.7 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Blazers. Complementing Lovan is Michael Ertel, who is averaging 12.7 points per game.TERRIFIC TAVIN: In 20 appearances this season, UAB’s Tavin Lovan has shot 55.2 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB went 7-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Blazers scored 63.9 points per contest across those 11 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

