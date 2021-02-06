UAB looks for home win vs UTEP

UTEP (8-9, 4-7) vs. UAB (15-2, 8-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its fifth straight win over UTEP at Bartow Arena. The last victory for the Miners at UAB was a 63-61 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: UTEP’s Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.SOLID SOULEY: Boum has connected on 38.2 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: UTEP is 0-8 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. UAB is a perfect 14-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points and has allowed 60.8 points per game over its last five.

PERFECT WHEN: UAB is a perfect 13-0 when the team makes four or more 3-pointers. The Blazers are 2-2 when the team hits fewer than four threes.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UAB has held opposing teams to 57.7 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

