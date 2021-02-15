UAPB looks to end streak vs Alcorn State

Alcorn State (4-9, 4-4) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-17, 2-9)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks to extend Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama State Hornets 91-82 on Jan. 9. Alcorn State won 70-56 at Mississippi Valley State in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Shaun Doss Jr. has averaged 17 points and 6.3 rebounds while Joshuwan Johnson has put up 10.7 points. For the Braves, Troymain Crosby has averaged 17 points and four rebounds while Kurk Lee has put up 10 points.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Lions have scored 65.1 points per game and allowed 71.1 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 61 points scored and 87.9 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-9 when they allow 67 or more points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 67 points. The Golden Lions are 0-17 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 71.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 70.7.

STINGY STATE: Alcorn State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.7 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SWAC teams. The Braves have forced conference foes into turnovers on 26.7 percent of all possessions.

