UC Davis 68, Long Beach St. 66

LONG BEACH ST. (3-6)
Hampton 7-10 5-8 19, Irish 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 7-13 0-2 15, Hunter 3-7 2-3 9, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Cobb 4-8 0-0 8, Slater 2-5 3-3 7, Roberts 0-4 0-2 0, Mansel 0-0 0-0 0, Rene 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 10-18 66.
UC DAVIS (5-6)
Anigwe 5-12 0-7 10, Koehler 2-6 1-2 5, Ba 1-4 1-2 4, Manjon 7-13 4-6 19, Pepper 3-8 5-6 14, Fuller 3-9 0-0 8, Shaw 2-4 0-0 4, Murphy 2-2 0-0 4, Pehka 0-0 0-0 0, McGill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 11-23 68.
Halftime_UC Davis 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 4-17 (Jones 2-4, Carter 1-3, Hunter 1-3, Cobb 0-2, Roberts 0-2, Slater 0-3), UC Davis 7-22 (Pepper 3-5, Fuller 2-7, Ba 1-3, Manjon 1-3, Anigwe 0-1, McGill 0-1, Koehler 0-2). Rebounds_Long Beach St. 30 (Cobb 8), UC Davis 29 (Anigwe 9). Assists_Long Beach St. 14 (Cobb, Slater, Roberts 3), UC Davis 14 (Manjon 6). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 17, UC Davis 18.
