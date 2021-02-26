UC Davis 69, Cal Poly 61

UC DAVIS (7-6)
Anigwe 3-8 1-2 7, K.Koehler 1-11 2-2 4, Manjon 3-7 6-6 12, Pepper 4-11 2-2 12, Squire 3-3 5-6 14, Fuller 4-7 3-3 13, Ba 1-4 1-2 3, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Borra 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 21-54 20-23 69.
CAL POLY (3-16)
Crowe 0-2 0-0 0, Koroma 3-7 1-2 7, Till 1-5 0-0 2, Rogers 8-16 1-1 19, Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Jaakkola 4-6 1-2 9, Pierce 0-2 3-4 3, Stevenson 2-3 4-4 9, Prukop 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 1-2 2-2 4, D.Koehler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-17 61.
Halftime_UC Davis 34-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 7-17 (Squire 3-3, Fuller 2-3, Pepper 2-6, Ba 0-1, Manjon 0-1, K.Koehler 0-3), Cal Poly 3-16 (Rogers 2-6, Stevenson 1-2, Koroma 0-1, Prukop 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Till 0-1, Crowe 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_UC Davis 28 (Anigwe 6), Cal Poly 33 (Koroma 8). Assists_UC Davis 10 (Manjon 3), Cal Poly 12 (Stevenson 3). Total Fouls_UC Davis 19, Cal Poly 20.
