On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

UC Davis 69, Cal Poly 61

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:19 pm
< a min read
      

UC DAVIS (7-6)

Anigwe 3-8 1-2 7, K.Koehler 1-11 2-2 4, Manjon 3-7 6-6 12, Pepper 4-11 2-2 12, Squire 3-3 5-6 14, Fuller 4-7 3-3 13, Ba 1-4 1-2 3, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Borra 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 21-54 20-23 69.

CAL POLY (3-16)

Crowe 0-2 0-0 0, Koroma 3-7 1-2 7, Till 1-5 0-0 2, Rogers 8-16 1-1 19, Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Jaakkola 4-6 1-2 9, Pierce 0-2 3-4 3, Stevenson 2-3 4-4 9, Prukop 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 1-2 2-2 4, D.Koehler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-17 61.

Halftime_UC Davis 34-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 7-17 (Squire 3-3, Fuller 2-3, Pepper 2-6, Ba 0-1, Manjon 0-1, K.Koehler 0-3), Cal Poly 3-16 (Rogers 2-6, Stevenson 1-2, Koroma 0-1, Prukop 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Till 0-1, Crowe 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_UC Davis 28 (Anigwe 6), Cal Poly 33 (Koroma 8). Assists_UC Davis 10 (Manjon 3), Cal Poly 12 (Stevenson 3). Total Fouls_UC Davis 19, Cal Poly 20.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium: Adapt...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission