UC Irvine 70, CS Bakersfield 53

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

CS BAKERSFIELD (11-7)

Moore 1-7 4-4 6, Stith 3-7 0-2 6, Perry 2-3 0-0 4, Edler-Davis 3-4 0-0 8, McCall 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Buckingham 3-8 1-1 7, Smith 3-10 0-0 6, Readus 1-2 0-0 2, Easter 1-1 0-0 3, Henson 0-1 0-0 0, Somerville 0-1 0-0 0, Schoemann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 5-7 53.

UC IRVINE (10-5)

Butler 1-2 0-0 3, Welp 5-10 5-5 16, Greene 4-8 0-2 8, Artest 1-4 0-2 3, Lee 1-5 1-2 4, Davis 2-5 3-5 8, Baker 3-8 5-6 11, Henry 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Tshimanga 1-2 1-2 3, Hohn 2-2 0-0 4, Ujadughele 1-2 0-0 2, Keeler 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-53 19-28 70.

Halftime_UC Irvine 36-27. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 4-8 (Edler-Davis 2-3, Easter 1-1, Williams 1-1, Buckingham 0-1, Moore 0-1, Smith 0-1), UC Irvine 5-14 (Butler 1-1, Davis 1-1, Welp 1-2, Artest 1-3, Lee 1-4, Henry 0-1, Baker 0-2). Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 28 (Smith 7), UC Irvine 30 (Greene 8). Assists_CS Bakersfield 11 (Perry 6), UC Irvine 12 (Greene, Davis, Henry, Ujadughele 2). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 21, UC Irvine 11.

