UC Irvine 80, UC San Diego 55

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:02 pm
UC SAN DIEGO (5-9)

Baxter 3-14 2-2 11, Hadley 3-7 0-0 8, Howell 0-2 0-0 0, Killingsworth 1-3 0-0 2, Pope 2-6 1-1 5, Rocak 4-12 2-3 10, Roquemore 2-2 0-0 4, Rasheed 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 1-5 0-0 2, Tombe 2-3 0-0 6, Kosakowski 2-2 0-0 6, Taylor 0-0 1-2 1, Pratt 0-1 0-0 0, Ramsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 6-8 55.

UC IRVINE (13-8)

Welp 14-17 1-1 29, Greene 6-8 0-0 12, Artest 2-3 0-0 4, Baker 3-6 0-0 6, Lee 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 5-6 0-1 10, Butler 0-0 1-2 1, Hohn 2-4 0-0 5, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, Tshimanga 1-3 0-0 2, Henry 0-1 1-2 1, Catchings 0-2 0-0 0, Keeler 2-2 1-2 5, Ruck 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 37-62 5-9 80.

Halftime_UC Irvine 36-26. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 9-32 (Baxter 3-11, Kosakowski 2-2, Tombe 2-3, Hadley 2-5, Killingsworth 0-1, Pope 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Rasheed 0-1, Rocak 0-1, Howell 0-2, Gray 0-4), UC Irvine 1-9 (Hohn 1-1, Catchings 0-1, Welp 0-1, Baker 0-2, Davis 0-2, Lee 0-2). Rebounds_UC San Diego 27 (Rocak 6), UC Irvine 37 (Welp 10). Assists_UC San Diego 13 (Taylor 3), UC Irvine 17 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 13, UC Irvine 13.

