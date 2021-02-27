Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

UC Santa Barbara 72, UC Riverside 68

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 1:22 am
< a min read
      

UC SANTA BARBARA (17-3)

Norris 4-10 0-0 11, Sow 9-12 3-5 21, Cyrus 1-1 0-1 2, McLaughlin 6-14 3-4 15, Ramsey 4-8 4-4 13, Toure 3-5 1-2 8, Idehen 1-1 0-0 2, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Nagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 11-16 72.

UC RIVERSIDE (10-7)

Chidom 7-14 2-3 17, Perry 6-9 2-2 14, Cameron 2-4 0-0 5, Pickett 1-3 0-0 3, Pullin 4-10 5-6 13, Willborn 4-6 0-0 9, Tattersall 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes-Brown 3-5 1-1 7, McWilliam 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 10-12 68.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 31-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 5-17 (Norris 3-7, Toure 1-3, Ramsey 1-4, Barnes 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Nagle 0-1), UC Riverside 4-14 (Chidom 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Willborn 1-2, Cameron 1-3, Hayes-Brown 0-1, Tattersall 0-1, Perry 0-2, Pullin 0-2). Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 28 (Sow 8), UC Riverside 24 (Chidom, Pullin, Hayes-Brown 4). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 14 (McLaughlin 7), UC Riverside 10 (Chidom, Pullin 3). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 15, UC Riverside 16.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta