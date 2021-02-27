UC Santa Barbara 72, UC Riverside 68

UC SANTA BARBARA (17-3)
Norris 4-10 0-0 11, Sow 9-12 3-5 21, Cyrus 1-1 0-1 2, McLaughlin 6-14 3-4 15, Ramsey 4-8 4-4 13, Toure 3-5 1-2 8, Idehen 1-1 0-0 2, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Nagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 11-16 72.
UC RIVERSIDE (10-7)
Chidom 7-14 2-3 17, Perry 6-9 2-2 14, Cameron 2-4 0-0 5, Pickett 1-3 0-0 3, Pullin 4-10 5-6 13, Willborn 4-6 0-0 9, Tattersall 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes-Brown 3-5 1-1 7, McWilliam 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 10-12 68.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 31-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 5-17 (Norris 3-7, Toure 1-3, Ramsey 1-4, Barnes 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Nagle 0-1), UC Riverside 4-14 (Chidom 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Willborn 1-2, Cameron 1-3, Hayes-Brown 0-1, Tattersall 0-1, Perry 0-2, Pullin 0-2). Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 28 (Sow 8), UC Riverside 24 (Chidom, Pullin, Hayes-Brown 4). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 14 (McLaughlin 7), UC Riverside 10 (Chidom, Pullin 3). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 15, UC Riverside 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments