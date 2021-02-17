On Air: Of Consuming Interest
UCF 81, South Florida 65

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:12 pm
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-8)

Yetna 6-11 4-5 16, Tchewa 1-3 2-5 4, Collins 3-10 6-8 13, Murphy 4-16 0-0 8, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Castaneda 1-6 4-4 7, Williams 2-5 2-2 8, Chaplin 0-4 0-0 0, Akec 1-3 0-0 2, Oduro 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 20-63 20-26 65.

UCF (7-11)

Reynolds 1-3 5-7 7, Walker 7-12 4-7 18, Green 6-12 0-1 14, Mahan 1-3 4-4 6, Perry 4-10 3-4 14, Fuller 3-5 0-0 6, Adams 3-5 2-4 11, Mobley 1-1 2-2 5, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 20-29 81.

Halftime_UCF 39-31. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 5-22 (Williams 2-4, Brown 1-1, Castaneda 1-3, Collins 1-4, Akec 0-2, Murphy 0-2, Chaplin 0-3, Yetna 0-3), UCF 9-21 (Adams 3-5, Perry 3-5, Green 2-6, Mobley 1-1, Fuller 0-1, Walker 0-1, Mahan 0-2). Rebounds_South Florida 32 (Yetna 15), UCF 36 (Walker 9). Assists_South Florida 8 (Castaneda 3), UCF 12 (Perry 4). Total Fouls_South Florida 19, UCF 24. A_1,764 (9,465).

