Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

UCLA 76, Utah 61

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:47 pm
< a min read
      

UCLA (17-5)

Riley 7-9 1-2 15, Bernard 7-10 1-1 19, Campbell 3-6 1-1 7, Juzang 7-13 0-0 18, Jaquez 5-10 0-0 11, Singleton 1-1 0-0 3, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Etienne 0-3 0-0 0, Kyman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-56 3-4 76.

UTAH (9-11)

Allen 4-13 0-0 8, Battin 4-10 0-0 10, Carlson 8-14 0-0 17, Larsson 3-4 0-0 9, Plummer 3-9 0-0 7, Martinez 4-6 0-0 10, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 0-0 61.

Halftime_UCLA 35-27. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 11-19 (Bernard 4-6, Juzang 4-6, Singleton 1-1, Jaquez 1-2, Kyman 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Riley 0-1), Utah 9-21 (Larsson 3-4, Martinez 2-2, Battin 2-4, Carlson 1-3, Plummer 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Jones 0-1, Allen 0-2). Rebounds_UCLA 28 (Juzang 8), Utah 22 (Carlson 6). Assists_UCLA 13 (Campbell 5), Utah 19 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_UCLA 7, Utah 10.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species