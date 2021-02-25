UCLA 76, Utah 61

UCLA (17-5)
Riley 7-9 1-2 15, Bernard 7-10 1-1 19, Campbell 3-6 1-1 7, Juzang 7-13 0-0 18, Jaquez 5-10 0-0 11, Singleton 1-1 0-0 3, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Etienne 0-3 0-0 0, Kyman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-56 3-4 76.
UTAH (9-11)
Allen 4-13 0-0 8, Battin 4-10 0-0 10, Carlson 8-14 0-0 17, Larsson 3-4 0-0 9, Plummer 3-9 0-0 7, Martinez 4-6 0-0 10, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 0-0 61.
Halftime_UCLA 35-27. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 11-19 (Bernard 4-6, Juzang 4-6, Singleton 1-1, Jaquez 1-2, Kyman 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Riley 0-1), Utah 9-21 (Larsson 3-4, Martinez 2-2, Battin 2-4, Carlson 1-3, Plummer 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Jones 0-1, Allen 0-2). Rebounds_UCLA 28 (Juzang 8), Utah 22 (Carlson 6). Assists_UCLA 13 (Campbell 5), Utah 19 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_UCLA 7, Utah 10.
