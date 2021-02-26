UCLA looks to extend streak vs Colorado

UCLA (17-5, 13-3) vs. Colorado (18-7, 13-6)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its fifth straight conference win against Colorado. UCLA’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Washington State Cougars 81-73 on Feb. 11. Colorado is coming off a big 80-62 win over No. 19 Southern California in its most recent game.

STELLAR SENIORS: Colorado has relied heavily on its seniors this year. McKinley Wright IV, Jeriah Horne, Evan Battey, D’Shawn Schwartz and Jabari Walker have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Buffaloes points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 63.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buffaloes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bruins. Colorado has 36 assists on 67 field goals (53.7 percent) over its previous three contests while UCLA has assists on 38 of 90 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Bruins have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

