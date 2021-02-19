UCLA looks to sweep ASU

Arizona State (7-10, 4-7) vs. UCLA (15-5, 11-3)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA goes for the season sweep over Arizona State after winning the previous matchup in Tempe. The teams last played on Jan. 7, when the Bruins shot 45.3 percent from the field while limiting Arizona State to just 38.9 percent on their way to the six-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. has averaged 12.2 points and six rebounds while Tyger Campbell has put up 11.2 points and 5.7 assists. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 17.6 points while Josh Christopher has put up 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Martin has directly created 49 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. Martin has 26 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-5 when scoring at least 68.

TWO STREAKS: Arizona State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 83 points during those contests. UCLA has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 60.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Arizona State and UCLA are ranked atop the Pac-12 when it comes to ball security. The Sun Devils are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15.4 percent of their possessions this year, while the Bruins are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 16.4 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.