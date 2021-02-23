Trending:
UConn 70, Georgetown 57

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 11:22 pm
UCONN (11-6)

Sanogo 4-7 0-1 8, Whaley 3-6 1-2 7, Bouknight 8-17 3-3 20, Cole 8-16 1-2 17, Martin 3-7 2-3 8, Polley 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Carlton 1-3 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-1 1-2 3, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 8-13 70.

GEORGETOWN (7-11)

Bile 1-8 2-3 5, Pickett 3-12 4-4 10, Wahab 5-6 8-12 18, Blair 4-10 0-0 9, D.Harris 4-11 1-2 10, Carey 0-2 0-0 0, Sibley 1-1 0-0 3, Ighoefe 1-3 0-0 2, Berger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 15-21 57.

Halftime_Georgetown 26-25. 3-Point Goals_UConn 2-11 (Bouknight 1-3, Polley 1-5, Martin 0-1, Cole 0-2), Georgetown 4-19 (Sibley 1-1, Bile 1-2, Blair 1-5, D.Harris 1-6, Pickett 0-5). Fouled Out_Whaley, Bile. Rebounds_UConn 45 (Bouknight 10), Georgetown 25 (Wahab 10). Assists_UConn 12 (Cole 7), Georgetown 9 (Pickett, D.Harris 3). Total Fouls_UConn 20, Georgetown 13.

