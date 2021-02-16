Trending:
UConn 73, Providence 61

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 8:44 pm
PROVIDENCE (11-11)

Horchler 2-8 4-5 9, Watson 3-9 0-2 6, Breed 5-11 4-4 14, Duke 3-16 4-4 11, Reeves 3-5 1-1 9, Gantt 2-5 2-3 6, Bynum 2-2 0-1 4, Croswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-58 15-20 61.

UCONN (10-5)

Sanogo 1-2 0-0 2, Whaley 2-5 0-2 4, Cole 5-13 2-2 13, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 8-16 0-0 18, Bouknight 7-13 4-5 18, Polley 3-8 1-1 9, Gaffney 0-0 0-0 0, Carlton 2-3 3-4 7, Akok 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 10-14 73.

Halftime_UConn 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Providence 4-12 (Reeves 2-4, Horchler 1-2, Duke 1-3, Gantt 0-1, Breed 0-2), UConn 5-12 (Martin 2-3, Polley 2-5, Cole 1-3, Bouknight 0-1). Rebounds_Providence 26 (Watson 6), UConn 37 (Martin, Carlton 7). Assists_Providence 9 (Duke, Gantt, Bynum 2), UConn 12 (Cole 5). Total Fouls_Providence 17, UConn 21.

