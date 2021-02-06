UMass Lowell looks to sweep New Hampshire

UMass Lowell (7-8, 6-5) vs. New Hampshire (8-8, 7-6)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell goes for the season sweep over New Hampshire after winning the previous matchup in Durham. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 5, when the River Hawks shot 54 percent from the field while holding New Hampshire’s shooters to just 48.1 percent en route to the 74-69 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: New Hampshire’s Nick Guadarrama has averaged 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while Jayden Martinez has put up 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the River Hawks, Obadiah Noel has averaged 19.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while Connor Withers has put up 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.NOEL IS A FORCE: Noel has connected on 33.3 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: UMass Lowell has scored 81 points per game and allowed 71.3 over its three-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all America East teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

