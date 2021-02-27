UNC-Greensboro 85, ETSU 74, OT

UNC-GREENSBORO (18-8)
Abdulsalam 1-5 0-0 2, Allegri 1-9 0-0 2, Hunter 5-6 4-4 16, Ke.Langley 3-10 5-8 14, Miller 13-19 5-8 32, Koval 4-6 3-4 13, A.J. 2-5 0-0 5, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Hensley 0-0 0-0 0, Ko.Langley 0-0 1-2 1, Leyte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 18-26 85.
ETSU (12-11)
Adheke 4-9 1-2 9, Monsanto 3-11 2-3 9, Patterson 3-4 5-8 13, Sloan 3-6 5-6 12, S.Smith 2-5 2-3 6, T.Brewer 3-12 0-0 7, L.Brewer 6-15 4-4 18, Valdez 0-0 0-0 0, Weber 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 19-26 74.
Halftime_ETSU 31-29. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 9-27 (Ke.Langley 3-7, Hunter 2-2, Koval 2-3, Miller 1-2, A.J. 1-4, Leyte 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Allegri 0-6), ETSU 7-25 (Patterson 2-3, L.Brewer 2-7, Sloan 1-2, T.Brewer 1-5, Monsanto 1-6, Adheke 0-1, S.Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Patterson, Sloan. Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 34 (Abdulsalam 9), ETSU 39 (Adheke, Monsanto 12). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 11 (Miller 7), ETSU 15 (L.Brewer 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 19, ETSU 20. A_18 (6,149).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments