UNC-Greensboro 85, The Citadel 66

UNC-GREENSBORO (13-5)
Abdulsalam 3-7 0-0 6, Allegri 3-7 0-0 6, Hunter 10-13 1-1 22, Ke.Langley 3-4 2-2 10, Miller 7-18 1-2 15, A.J. 4-6 2-2 14, Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Koval 1-3 0-0 3, Ko.Langley 0-1 0-0 0, Hensley 1-3 0-0 2, Leyte 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Tharrington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 6-7 85.
THE CITADEL (9-7)
Brown 5-15 9-11 19, Clark 2-2 1-2 5, Abee 3-9 2-2 11, Moffe 3-11 0-0 6, Rice 3-9 6-6 13, Davis 3-6 0-3 7, Webster 2-3 1-1 5, Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgibbons 0-0 0-0 0, Spence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 19-25 66.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 9-22 (A.J. 4-6, Ke.Langley 2-3, Hunter 1-2, Koval 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Hensley 0-1, Leyte 0-1, Allegri 0-2), The Citadel 5-23 (Abee 3-8, Davis 1-1, Rice 1-6, Brown 0-4, Moffe 0-4). Fouled Out_Allegri. Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 33 (Abdulsalam 8), The Citadel 35 (Brown, Rice 7). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 20 (Miller 7), The Citadel 7 (Brown, Webster 2). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 18, The Citadel 10. A_746 (6,000).
