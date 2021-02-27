Trending:
UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 1:05 am
FRESNO ST. (10-10)

Robinson 6-14 3-3 15, Ballard 5-8 2-2 17, Hill 2-3 4-4 10, Holland 2-6 1-1 6, Stroud 4-10 2-3 12, Campbell 1-3 3-4 5, Meah 0-0 0-2 0, Colimerio 0-1 0-0 0, Harding 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-46 15-19 67.

UNLV (11-12)

Mbacke Diong 4-5 0-0 8, Tillis 2-2 1-2 7, Grill 6-12 2-2 18, Hamilton 6-18 0-1 13, Jenkins 3-10 2-2 8, Wood 4-6 1-1 10, Blake 1-3 0-0 2, Del Cadia 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 6-8 68.

Halftime_Fresno St. 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 10-21 (Ballard 5-7, Hill 2-2, Stroud 2-3, Holland 1-5, Campbell 0-2, Robinson 0-2), UNLV 8-21 (Grill 4-7, Tillis 2-2, Wood 1-3, Hamilton 1-5, Jenkins 0-4). Rebounds_Fresno St. 24 (Robinson 5), UNLV 26 (Hamilton 7). Assists_Fresno St. 12 (Robinson 5), UNLV 14 (Jenkins 5). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 12, UNLV 15. A_50 (18,776).

