On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

UNLV, Boise State meet in conference play

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

UNLV (8-9, 5-5) vs. Boise State (14-4, 10-3)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Boise State in a MWC matchup. UNLV won 69-64 at home against Air Force on Monday. Boise State lost 73-62 at Nevada on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 16.9 points while Abu Kigab has put up 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.9 points.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 72.5 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNLV is 0-9 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Boise State is a perfect 13-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points and has averaged 73 points per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: UNLV has dropped its last four road games, scoring 68.3 points and allowing 79.5 points during those contests. Boise State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an average of 78.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden tours the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases