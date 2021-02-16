USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Conneticut (22)
|16-1
|787
|1
|2. Louisville (8)
|19-1
|764
|2
|3. South Carolina
|17-2
|730
|3
|4. Stanford
|19-2
|689
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|19-1
|688
|5
|6. North Carolina State
|13-2
|647
|6
|7. Arizona
|14-2
|579
|8
|8. Baylor
|16-2
|574
|9
|9. UCLA
|12-3
|570
|7
|10. Maryland
|14-2
|524
|10
|11. Michigan
|11-1
|475
|12
|12. Indiana
|13-4
|389
|14
|13. Oregon
|12-4
|366
|13
|14. Ohio State
|12-5
|366
|11
|15. South Florida
|11-1
|351
|15
|16. Gonzaga
|18-2
|321
|16
|17. Kentucky
|15-5
|292
|18
|18. Arkansas
|15-7
|277
|17
|19. DePaul
|12-4
|187
|22
|20. Missouri State
|13-2
|140
|23
|21. Tennessee
|12-5
|136
|19
|22. Northwestern
|11-4
|129
|20
|23. Georgia
|16-4
|125
|25
|24. West Virginia
|16-3
|121
|21
|25. South Dakota State
|17-2
|62
|NR
Dropped out: No. 24 Mississippi State (8-6).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (8-6) 35; Florida Gulf Coast (17-2) 29; Dayton (12-1) 18; Rice (12-1) 13; Georgia Tech (11-5) 5; Rutgers (8-3) 4; Texas (14-6) 3; Iowa (11-6) 2; Oklahoma State (15-6) 1; Michigan State (11-5) 1.
The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
