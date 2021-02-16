USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 1:46 pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Conneticut (22) 16-1 787 1
2. Louisville (8) 19-1 764 2
3. South Carolina 17-2 730 3
4. Stanford 19-2 689 4
5. Texas A&M 19-1 688 5
6. North Carolina State 13-2 647 6
7. Arizona 14-2 579 8
8. Baylor 16-2 574 9
9. UCLA 12-3 570 7
10. Maryland 14-2 524 10
11. Michigan 11-1 475 12
12. Indiana 13-4 389 14
13. Oregon 12-4 366 13
14. Ohio State 12-5 366 11
15. South Florida 11-1 351 15
16. Gonzaga 18-2 321 16
17. Kentucky 15-5 292 18
18. Arkansas 15-7 277 17
19. DePaul 12-4 187 22
20. Missouri State 13-2 140 23
21. Tennessee 12-5 136 19
22. Northwestern 11-4 129 20
23. Georgia 16-4 125 25
24. West Virginia 16-3 121 21
25. South Dakota State 17-2 62 NR

Dropped out: No. 24 Mississippi State (8-6).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (8-6) 35; Florida Gulf Coast (17-2) 29; Dayton (12-1) 18; Rice (12-1) 13; Georgia Tech (11-5) 5; Rutgers (8-3) 4; Texas (14-6) 3; Iowa (11-6) 2; Oklahoma State (15-6) 1; Michigan State (11-5) 1.

The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

