Utah 62, California 51

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 11:52 pm
UTAH (5-10)

McFarland 0-2 0-4 0, Torres 3-9 0-0 8, Gylten 4-5 0-0 9, Martin 8-17 2-4 21, Maxwell 4-11 0-0 11, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Pendande 0-2 0-0 0, Puc 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 3-8 0-0 6, McQueen 2-2 0-0 5, Rees 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 2-8 62

CALIFORNIA (0-12)

Lutje Schipholt 1-3 4-5 6, Onyiah 3-7 4-4 10, Daniels 3-6 0-0 6, McIntosh 2-7 2-2 6, Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Heide 0-1 1-2 1, Samb 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 7-19 2-2 20, Muca 1-7 0-2 2, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 13-17 51

Utah 13 23 15 11 62
California 13 13 13 12 51

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-22 (Torres 2-6, Gylten 1-1, Martin 3-6, Maxwell 3-8, McQueen 1-1), California 4-19 (Daniels 0-2, Olson 0-2, Mastrov 4-12, Muca 0-3). Assists_Utah 9 (Gylten 3), California 5 (McIntosh 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 32 (Team 4-5), California 40 (Onyiah 5-9). Total Fouls_Utah 16, California 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

