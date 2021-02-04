Utah St. 69, Fresno St. 53

UTAH ST. (14-5)
Bean 2-4 0-0 5, Queta 5-9 4-5 14, Anthony 2-10 2-3 7, Miller 4-7 0-0 8, Worster 1-4 1-1 3, Ashworth 4-6 0-0 10, Anderson 5-9 1-1 13, Dorius 3-3 3-5 9, Bairstow 0-0 0-0 0, Shulga 0-0 0-0 0, Wickizer 0-0 0-0 0, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-15 69.
FRESNO ST. (7-7)
Robinson 2-9 4-4 8, Ballard 2-8 0-0 5, Hill 1-8 0-0 2, Holland 2-3 0-0 6, Stroud 2-6 1-2 5, Gage 2-7 0-0 5, Meah 3-3 1-2 7, Campbell 2-3 1-2 5, Gray 4-6 1-1 9, Colimerio 0-0 1-2 1, Harding 0-1 0-0 0, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 9-13 53.
Halftime_Utah St. 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 6-14 (Anderson 2-3, Ashworth 2-4, Bean 1-1, Anthony 1-4, Worster 0-2), Fresno St. 4-19 (Holland 2-3, Gage 1-3, Ballard 1-7, Stroud 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Hill 0-3). Rebounds_Utah St. 31 (Bean, Queta, Anthony, Dorius 5), Fresno St. 28 (Robinson 5). Assists_Utah St. 17 (Anthony, Ashworth 4), Fresno St. 8 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls_Utah St. 14, Fresno St. 16.
