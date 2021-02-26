Utah St. 75, Nevada 72

NEVADA (14-8)
Coleman 3-4 1-2 10, Washington 0-5 4-4 4, Cambridge 9-18 0-0 23, Foster 2-3 0-0 5, Sherfield 4-13 0-0 11, Hymes 5-12 4-5 15, Milling 0-0 2-3 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Henry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 11-14 72.
UTAH ST. (15-7)
Anderson 3-7 1-2 10, Bean 7-13 2-3 19, Queta 3-9 10-14 16, Anthony 2-4 0-0 4, Miller 3-10 1-2 10, Shulga 3-4 1-2 7, Ashworth 2-4 3-4 9, Bairstow 0-0 0-0 0, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 18-27 75.
Halftime_Utah St. 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 13-26 (Cambridge 5-11, Coleman 3-4, Sherfield 3-7, Foster 1-1, Hymes 1-3), Utah St. 11-21 (Anderson 3-4, Bean 3-5, Miller 3-9, Ashworth 2-3). Fouled Out_Washington, Hymes. Rebounds_Nevada 26 (Coleman, Foster 5), Utah St. 37 (Queta 17). Assists_Nevada 18 (Sherfield 6), Utah St. 20 (Anthony 8). Total Fouls_Nevada 22, Utah St. 9. A_1,633 (10,270).
