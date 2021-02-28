On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Utah St. rides Queta and Bean past Nevada in 21-point win

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 9:29 pm
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Neemias Queta scored 26 points with 13 rebounds and Justin Bean scored 17 with 13 boards and Utah State bounced Nevada 87-66 on Sunday.

Queta and Bean alone had more than Nevada’s 24 total rebounds. Utah State collected 47 boards total.

The Aggies’ (16-7, 13-4 Mountain West Conference) Trevin Dorius threw down a dunk with 14:32 before halftime sparking a 17-2 run from which Nevada never recovered. Utah State led 39-23 at halftime and stayed ahead by double-digits the rest of the way.

Alphonso Anderson scored 12 points and Marco Anthony 11 for the Aggies which sank 25 of 27 foul shots.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 13 points for Nevada (14-9, 9-7), Tre Coleman and Warren Washington each scored 12, Kane Milling 11 and Daniel Foster 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

