On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Utah State seeks revenge on Boise State

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Utah State (14-6, 11-3) vs. Boise State (17-4, 13-3)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State goes for the season sweep over Utah State after winning the previous matchup in Boise. The teams last went at it on Feb. 17, when the Broncos shot 44.4 percent from the field and went 15 for 17 from the free throw line en route to the 79-70 victory.

STEPPING UP: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 17.4 points while Abu Kigab has put up 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Aggies, Neemias Queta has averaged 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and three blocks while Marco Anthony has put up 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 42.6 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Boise State is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Broncos are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Utah State’s Miller has attempted 106 3-pointers and connected on 41.5 percent of them, and is 9 for 23 over the last five games.

STIFLING STATE: Utah State has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Aggies have held opposing shooters to 36.7 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing