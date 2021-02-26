Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Utah Valley 78, Rio Grande 74

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

RIO GRANDE (9-5)

M.Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Otchere 2-4 2-2 6, Dibiamaka 4-10 2-2 12, Johnson 6-19 2-4 15, Levi 2-11 2-7 6, Butler 3-16 2-2 8, Bratton 7-9 5-6 19, Lawrence-Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, McClain 0-0 0-0 0, R.Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-77 15-23 74.

UTAH VALLEY (9-9)

Cole 3-9 1-2 8, Aimaq 6-15 10-13 22, Nield 2-4 1-1 5, Overton 5-8 4-8 14, Woodbury 2-8 4-4 9, Darthard 3-6 2-2 9, McClanahan 2-5 1-2 5, Fuller 1-1 1-4 3, Leifson 1-1 0-0 3, McCord 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 24-36 78.

Halftime_Utah Valley 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 3-21 (Dibiamaka 2-3, Johnson 1-5, M.Nelson 0-1, R.Nelson 0-1, Levi 0-4, Butler 0-7), Utah Valley 4-13 (Cole 1-1, Leifson 1-1, Darthard 1-3, Woodbury 1-5, McClanahan 0-1, Nield 0-2). Fouled Out_Otchere, Levi. Rebounds_Rio Grande 43 (Johnson 14), Utah Valley 46 (Cole 14). Assists_Rio Grande 13 (Levi 8), Utah Valley 18 (McClanahan 8). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 30, Utah Valley 21. A_250 (8,500).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta