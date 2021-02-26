Utah Valley 78, Rio Grande 74

RIO GRANDE (9-5)
M.Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Otchere 2-4 2-2 6, Dibiamaka 4-10 2-2 12, Johnson 6-19 2-4 15, Levi 2-11 2-7 6, Butler 3-16 2-2 8, Bratton 7-9 5-6 19, Lawrence-Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, McClain 0-0 0-0 0, R.Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-77 15-23 74.
UTAH VALLEY (9-9)
Cole 3-9 1-2 8, Aimaq 6-15 10-13 22, Nield 2-4 1-1 5, Overton 5-8 4-8 14, Woodbury 2-8 4-4 9, Darthard 3-6 2-2 9, McClanahan 2-5 1-2 5, Fuller 1-1 1-4 3, Leifson 1-1 0-0 3, McCord 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 24-36 78.
Halftime_Utah Valley 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 3-21 (Dibiamaka 2-3, Johnson 1-5, M.Nelson 0-1, R.Nelson 0-1, Levi 0-4, Butler 0-7), Utah Valley 4-13 (Cole 1-1, Leifson 1-1, Darthard 1-3, Woodbury 1-5, McClanahan 0-1, Nield 0-2). Fouled Out_Otchere, Levi. Rebounds_Rio Grande 43 (Johnson 14), Utah Valley 46 (Cole 14). Assists_Rio Grande 13 (Levi 8), Utah Valley 18 (McClanahan 8). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 30, Utah Valley 21. A_250 (8,500).
