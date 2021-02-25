Utah Valley looks for home win vs UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (9-4, 2-0) vs. Utah Valley (8-9, 6-3)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its 10th straight win over Texas Rio Grande Valley at UCCU Events Center. The last victory for the Vaqueros at Utah Valley was a 56-53 win on March 10, 2010.

TEAM LEADERS: Fardaws Aimaq has averaged a double-double with 14.4 points and 15.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury has complemented Aimaq and is producing 16 points per game. The Vaqueros have been led by Quinton Johnson II, who is averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON II: Johnson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 68.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Utah Valley is 0-5 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Texas Rio Grande Valley is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Vaqueros have allowed 61.8 points per game over their last five.

WINNING WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Vaqueros are 4-4 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Vaqueros third among Division I teams. Utah Valley has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Wolverines 282nd, nationally).

