UTM looks for home win vs Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (2-17, 2-10) vs. UT Martin (5-11, 3-9)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks for its fourth straight win over Tennessee Tech at Skyhawk Arena. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at UT Martin was a 91-83 win on Feb. 20, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cameron Holden has put up 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Skyhawks. Complementing Holden is Jaron Williams, who is putting up 10.9 points per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Keishawn Davidson, who is averaging 10.4 points and four assists.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 66.3 points per game and allowed 74.1 points per game across 12 conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 59.7 points scored and 81.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Davidson has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee Tech has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 79.2 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Skyhawks. UT Martin has an assist on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three outings while Tennessee Tech has assists on 36 of 65 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Tennessee Tech has averaged only 65 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Eagles are giving up 71.4 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

