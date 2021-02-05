Trending:
UTSA 87, FIU 80

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:40 pm
UTSA (9-9)

Alley 2-4 2-2 6, Germany 1-3 0-0 2, Ivy-Curry 2-6 2-2 7, Jackson 7-16 5-5 22, Wallace 12-19 5-5 33, Czumbel 0-3 0-0 0, Parrish 4-5 1-2 9, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4-6 0-1 8, Bofinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 15-17 87.

FIU (9-11)

Carrigan 5-6 5-6 15, Brewer 5-11 4-4 17, Daye 12-26 1-3 26, Nunez 1-3 0-0 2, Lovett 2-4 1-3 6, Hawkins 3-7 2-2 10, Wilcox 2-2 0-2 4, Krivokapic 0-0 0-0 0, Corcoran 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 13-20 80.

Halftime_UTSA 47-39. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 8-18 (Wallace 4-7, Jackson 3-5, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Czumbel 0-2), FIU 7-24 (Brewer 3-7, Hawkins 2-6, Lovett 1-3, Daye 1-6, Nunez 0-2). Fouled Out_Lovett. Rebounds_UTSA 35 (Alley 9), FIU 27 (Carrigan 11). Assists_UTSA 10 (Jackson, Czumbel 3), FIU 14 (Brewer 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 21, FIU 15. A_194 (5,000).

