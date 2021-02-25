Trending:
Vander Plas leads Ohio past Eastern Michigan 86-67

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 6:49 pm
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas registered 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 86-67 on Thursday.

Ben Roderick had 17 points for Ohio (13-6, 9-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Lunden McDay added 14 points.

Ohio posted a season-high 30 assists.

Ty Groce had 18 points for the Eagles (4-11, 1-10), whose losing streak reached seven games. Bryce McBride added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

