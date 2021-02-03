On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
VCU 63, Rhode Island 62

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 9:06 pm
VCU (13-4)

Stockard 7-8 1-2 15, Ward 0-4 3-4 3, Williams 2-6 3-4 8, Baldwin 2-9 2-2 6, Hyland 8-17 2-2 23, Watkins 2-9 0-0 5, Douglas 0-0 1-2 1, Banks 0-3 2-2 2, Brown-Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 14-18 63.

RHODE ISLAND (9-10)

Walker 4-7 2-2 11, Makhe.Mitchell 5-9 0-0 10, Betrand 1-5 0-0 2, Leggett 6-11 3-4 17, Sheppard 6-13 0-1 13, Martin 1-7 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-1 3, Harris 2-3 0-0 4, Carey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 5-8 62.

Halftime_VCU 29-28. 3-Point Goals_VCU 7-21 (Hyland 5-9, Williams 1-2, Watkins 1-4, Banks 0-1, Ward 0-1, Baldwin 0-4), Rhode Island 5-19 (Leggett 2-3, Walker 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Sheppard 1-5, Martin 0-1, Betrand 0-4). Rebounds_VCU 32 (Ward 9), Rhode Island 32 (Makhe.Mitchell, Martin 7). Assists_VCU 12 (Baldwin 6), Rhode Island 15 (Sheppard 6). Total Fouls_VCU 14, Rhode Island 16.

