VCU 67, Saint Louis 65

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 8:14 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT LOUIS (11-5)

French 9-15 3-4 21, Collins 0-1 1-2 1, Goodwin 6-12 3-5 16, Jimerson 2-6 0-0 6, Perkins 6-15 1-1 16, Jacobs 0-2 2-2 2, Thatch 1-4 0-2 2, Linssen 0-1 1-2 1, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Hargrove 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 11-18 65.

VCU (17-5)

Stockard 4-7 1-3 9, Ward 4-4 0-0 8, Watkins 2-12 4-5 9, Williams 5-10 2-3 16, Baldwin 5-11 4-4 15, Banks 3-5 0-0 7, Brown-Jones 0-4 1-2 1, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0, Medley-Bacon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 12-17 67.

Halftime_VCU 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 6-20 (Perkins 3-7, Jimerson 2-6, Goodwin 1-2, Collins 0-1, Hargrove 0-1, Thatch 0-1, Jacobs 0-2), VCU 7-20 (Williams 4-7, Baldwin 1-3, Banks 1-3, Watkins 1-5, Brown-Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_French, Linssen. Rebounds_Saint Louis 40 (Goodwin 12), VCU 25 (Williams 9). Assists_Saint Louis 11 (Collins, Goodwin 3), VCU 16 (Baldwin 7). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 20, VCU 17. A_250 (7,637).

