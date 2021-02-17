On Air: Encounter
VCU 68, Richmond 56

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:04 pm
RICHMOND (11-5)

Burton 1-7 0-0 2, Cayo 5-11 8-9 18, Golden 2-11 4-6 8, Francis 5-15 1-1 12, Gilyard 4-11 0-0 9, Gustavson 1-3 0-2 2, Grace 0-0 0-0 0, Koureissi 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 20-61 13-18 56.

VCU (16-4)

Stockard 2-3 0-0 4, Ward 5-8 1-2 11, Williams 1-6 4-5 7, Baldwin 3-7 4-5 10, Hyland 7-12 4-4 20, Watkins 5-8 0-0 10, Douglas 1-4 0-0 2, Brown-Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Curry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 13-16 68.

Halftime_VCU 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 3-19 (Wilson 1-1, Gilyard 1-5, Francis 1-7, Golden 0-1, Gustavson 0-2, Burton 0-3), VCU 3-15 (Hyland 2-6, Williams 1-3, Curry 0-1, Ward 0-1, Watkins 0-1, Baldwin 0-3). Rebounds_Richmond 25 (Cayo 7), VCU 41 (Hyland 12). Assists_Richmond 11 (Gilyard 5), VCU 21 (Hyland 6). Total Fouls_Richmond 17, VCU 15. A_250 (7,637).

