VCU 76, Dayton 67

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 7:06 pm
VCU (13-4)

Stockard 5-6 0-0 10, Ward 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 7-14 0-0 19, Baldwin 4-9 0-0 10, Hyland 6-11 4-5 19, Watkins 1-5 6-6 8, Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 1-2 0-0 3, Brown-Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Medley-Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 10-11 76.

DAYTON (11-6)

Amzil 1-3 2-2 5, Tshimanga 4-7 6-8 14, Crutcher 3-11 1-3 8, Watson 7-10 1-1 20, Weaver 4-8 0-0 10, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0, Blakney 2-5 3-4 7, Brea 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-45 13-18 67.

Halftime_VCU 41-39. 3-Point Goals_VCU 12-23 (Williams 5-8, Hyland 3-5, Baldwin 2-4, Brown-Jones 1-1, Banks 1-2, Curry 0-1, Ward 0-1, Watkins 0-1), Dayton 10-19 (Watson 5-7, Weaver 2-3, Brea 1-1, Amzil 1-2, Crutcher 1-5, Blakney 0-1). Rebounds_VCU 19 (Hyland 5), Dayton 27 (Tshimanga 12). Assists_VCU 15 (Ward 4), Dayton 15 (Crutcher 8). Total Fouls_VCU 15, Dayton 14.

