VCU defeats Dayton 76-67

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 7:33 pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland and Vince Williams Jr. each scored 19 points as VCU beat Dayton 76-67 on Tuesday.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Levi Stockard III each had 10 points for VCU (14-4, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Ibi Watson had 20 points for the Flyers (11-6, 7-5). Jordy Tshimanga added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Elijah Weaver had 10 points. Jalen Crutcher, whose 19 points per game heading into the matchup led the Flyers, scored eight points (3 of 11).

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Flyers on the season. VCU defeated Dayton 66-43 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

