VCU holds on for 67-64 win over Saint Bonaventure

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 9:36 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton made a layup with six seconds remaining to pull Saint Bonaventure within two of VCU, but the Rams were able to hold off the Bonnies for a 67-64 win on Friday night.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 22 points to lead the Rams.

Hyland hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Vince Williams Jr. had 11 points for VCU (15-4, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win.

Jalen Adaway had 23 points for the Bonnies (10-3, 8-3). Osun Osunniyi added 11 points. Dominick Welch had 10 points.

The Rams evened the season series against the Bonnies with the win. Saint Bonaventure defeated VCU 70-54 on Jan. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

