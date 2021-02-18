Trending:
Vermont 80, UMBC 71

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 9:39 pm
VERMONT (10-3)

R.Davis 9-17 2-2 21, Powell 4-7 2-2 11, Mazzulla 1-3 0-0 2, Shungu 7-10 4-4 20, Smith 6-9 2-2 20, Patella 1-2 2-2 4, Duncan 1-4 0-0 2, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 12-12 80.

UMBC (13-5)

Spasojevic 1-2 2-4 4, Horvath 3-11 1-1 7, Eytle-Rock 8-16 4-7 23, Owens 4-8 2-3 12, Rogers 2-6 0-0 6, Kennedy 5-9 0-0 11, Akin 3-6 2-3 8, Boonyasith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 11-18 71.

Halftime_Vermont 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 10-21 (Smith 6-7, Shungu 2-3, Powell 1-3, R.Davis 1-6, Murphy 0-1, Patella 0-1), UMBC 8-22 (Eytle-Rock 3-7, Rogers 2-4, Owens 2-5, Kennedy 1-3, Horvath 0-3). Rebounds_Vermont 31 (Shungu 8), UMBC 22 (Eytle-Rock 7). Assists_Vermont 11 (Mazzulla 5), UMBC 11 (Eytle-Rock, Kennedy 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 18, UMBC 16.

